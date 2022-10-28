Homicide investigation underway after 8 people found dead in house fire

TULSA, OKLAHOMA — Police are investigating the deaths of eight people at a house in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, as a homicide.

The bodies were found after neighbors called to report a fire at the home Thursday afternoon.

Police said witnesses told them a family of eight lived in the home, two adults and six children.

Neighbors said the people who lived in the house were quiet and kept to themselves. One neighbor said two children who lived in the home were home-schooled.

The identities of the deceased have not been confirmed or released.

“Understandably, this is a shock to Broken Arrow. It’s a safe city. Broken Arrow does not have this kind of situation every day," said Ethan Hutchins, public information officer with Broken Arrow police.