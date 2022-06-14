House Jan. 6 Commission postpones third hearing investigating insurrection

The House Jan. 6 Commission announced Tuesday it's postponing its third hearing from Wednesday to Thursday.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren said the committee staff putting together video evidence needs more time as the panel was slated to hold three hearings this week.

"Putting together the video exhibits is an exhausting exercise for our very small video staff," she told MSNBC's Morning Joe. "It's just too much to put it all together."

A list of witnesses for the hearing has not yet been released. Rep. Liz Cheney, the commission's vice-chair and one of two Republicans on the panel, said the third hearing would focus on how President Donald Trump enlisted Attorney General Bill Barr to assist in the efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Barr's recorded testimony was also prominent during Monday's hearing. The hearing focused on how those around Trump informed him that allegations of a rigged election were false.

"There was an avalanche of all these allegations of fraud...and it was like playing whack-a-mole," Barr told the committee in a recorded statement released during Monday's hearing. "All the early claims that I understood were completely bogus and silly and usually based on complete misinformation."

The committee is slated to hold eight hearings before releasing a final report outlining what led up to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.