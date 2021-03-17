IRS might delay tax-filing deadline to mid-May

The IRS appears ready to delay the April 15 tax-filing deadline until mid-May, according to Bloomberg News and the Wall Street Journal.

Lawmakers and accountants alike have been asking the Internal Revenue Service to give Americans more time to file their 2020 taxes. The tax season started about two weeks later than usual already, as a ripple effect of pandemic changes and helping to send out stimulus checks.

The deadline was already delayed for residents and business owners in Texas and other states included in FEMA’s emergency declaration last month.

It now appears the deadline will be delayed for all Americans.

