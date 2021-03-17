Menu

IRS might delay tax-filing deadline to mid-May

Mark Lennihan/AP
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tax Season Begins
Posted at 12:33 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17

The IRS appears ready to delay the April 15 tax-filing deadline until mid-May, according to Bloomberg News and the Wall Street Journal.

Lawmakers and accountants alike have been asking the Internal Revenue Service to give Americans more time to file their 2020 taxes. The tax season started about two weeks later than usual already, as a ripple effect of pandemic changes and helping to send out stimulus checks.

The deadline was already delayed for residents and business owners in Texas and other states included in FEMA’s emergency declaration last month.

It now appears the deadline will be delayed for all Americans.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

