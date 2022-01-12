Watch
NewsU.S. and the World

Actions

Jan. 6 committee issues subpoenas for Trump Jr. advisers, Trump speechwriter

items.[0].image.alt
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. On Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, attorneys for former President Trump and his associates argued in court that incendiary statements by Trump and others last Jan. 6 prior to the Capitol riot were protected speech and in line with their official duties. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Donald Trump
Posted at 5:54 PM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 20:19:51-05

The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attacks announced a new round of subpoenas on Tuesday.

The committee issued subpoenas for Andy Surabian, Arthur Schwartz and Ross Worthington.

"We have reason to believe the individuals we’ve subpoenaed today have relevant information and we expect them to join the more than 340 individuals who have spoken with the Select Committee as we push ahead to investigate this attack on our democracy and ensure nothing like this ever happens again,” said committee chairman Bennie G. Thompson.

The committee says Surabian and Schwartz were strategists for Donald Trump, Jr. and were communicating with people about the Jan. 6 rally that proceeded the riots at the Capitol.

Worthington reportedly helped draft Trump's speech for the rally. In the speech, the then-president told attendees to "fight much harder." He also encouraged them to march to the Capitol, falsely claiming he would be there with them.

In addition to wanting to hear from Surabian, Schwartz and Worthington, the committee also reportedly wants to speak with Rudy Giuliani, who worked as Trump's personal lawyer.

It's unclear whether Giuliani will be subpoenaed. Thompson told CNN that they are "working through the process."

Giuliani was one of the main players in the former president's attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election, fueling lies about mass voter fraud.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader