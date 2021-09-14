Watch
Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission

Actor Jeff Bridges revealed on social media that he's been diagnosed with lymphoma. (Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
Actor Jeff Bridges announced recently that his cancer is in remission. Bridges, 71 years old, has been battling lymphoma for nearly a year.

In a blog post, Bridges said his mass has shrunk to the size of a marble.

However, he said having COVID makes his cancer look like “a piece of cake.”

Bridges wrote: "Covid kicked my ass pretty good, but I'm double vaccinated and feeling much better now."

Bridges shared that he was exposed to the virus in January when he was receiving chemotherapy.

He was hospitalized for five weeks.

Bridges now credits the vaccine for improving his COVID long-hauler symptoms, and says he is “feeling much better.”

Bridges said he was able to walk his daughter down the aisle for her wedding without needing oxygen.

