Johnny Depp makes over $3.5M in just hours selling his art after announcing its sale

Actor Johnny Depp raked in the winnings in just hours after announcing the sale of various pieces of his artwork on Instagram, with a gallery facilitating the sale of the pieces.

The actor is still dealing with the aftermath of a recent weeks-long court battle in the U.S. state of Virginia versus his ex-wife Amber Heard after claims that she libeled him in a Washington Post op-ed and that one of his lawyers defamed her during the legal process.

Depp, famous for his role as "Jack Sparrow," is now showing off his chops in the art world, proving that he could become even more in demand.

On Thursday, Depp posted a photo of himself sitting comfortably in front of four works on Instagram, writing in the caption, simply, "NOW AT #CASTLEFINEART Link in bio @castlegalleries"

As Marca reported, this was Depp's debut collection, and he sold 780 pieces offered at Castle's 37 galleries.

Depp named the collection "Friends and Heroes." The works show interpretations of various celebrities, including Elizabeth Taylor, Bob Dylan, and Al Pacino.

Depp said, "I've always used art to express my feelings," the BBC reported.

"My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves," Depp said.

According to the BBC, Depp recently sold a series of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, called Never Fear Truth, which showed what was described as his close friends and heroes and raised nearly $1 million for charity.