Jury selection underway as Harvey Weinstein goes on trial in LA

LOS ANGELES — Jury selection began Monday for convicted Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's second trial in Los Angeles.

Weinstein was indicted last July on charges stemming from the alleged sexual assaults of five women between 2004 and 2013.

“Anyone who abuses their power and influence to prey upon others will be brought to justice,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a press release at the time.

The Associated Press reported that Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts.

Jurors are set to hear testimony from the women, who will appear in court as Jane Does, the Associated Press reported.

Prosecutors allege that Weinstein raped a woman between September 2004 and September 2005 at a hotel. He's charged with raping another woman on two separate occasions at a Beverly Hills hotel in November 2009 and November 2010.

Weinstein is facing allegations he sexually assaulted another woman in May 2010 at a hotel in Beverly Hills and is also accused of sexually assaulting two women in 2013 during separate incidents, prosecutors said.

NPR reported that the 70-year-old is already serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault, which he is appealing.

According to the Associated Press, Weinstein's trial in Los Angeles is expected to last eight weeks.