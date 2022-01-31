Magnitude 4.5 earthquake recorded near Oklahoma-Kansas border

The U.S. Geological Survey on Monday reported that a 4.5 earthquake struck near the border of Oklahoma and Kansas.

The quake was recorded 4.9 miles underground, and was centered about four miles northwest of Medford, Oklahoma, and about 32 miles north of Enid, Oklahoma.

The quake was felt in Wichita, Kanas, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

All are located more than 80 miles from the epicenter.

There have been no reports of serious injuries or damage.

The USGS says most structures in the region "are resistant to earthquake shaking, though vulnerable structures exist."