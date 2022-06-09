Maker says sriracha shortage looms, blames 'crop failure'

You might be able to find sriracha sauce now, but its maker said to expect a shortage.

Huy Fong Foods, the original maker of sriracha sauce, said it is experiencing an “unprecedented shortage” of the product. Sriracha is made from sun-ripened chilies pureed into a smooth paste.

“We are still endeavoring to resolve this issue that has been caused by several spiraling events, including unexpected crop failure from the spring chili harvest,” the company said on Thursday.

The company sent a letter to its vendors in April informing them that orders placed on or after April 19 would not be fulfilled until after Labor Day. The company also produces a chili garlic sauce and a sambal oelek sauce, which are also impacted by the shortage.

“We hope for a fruitful fall season and thank our customers for their patience and continued support during this difficult time,” the company said.