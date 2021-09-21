Man who filmed Rodney King video in 1991 dies of COVID

The man who famously shot video of four Los Angeles police officers beating Rodney King in 1991 has died of COVID-19.

According to the Los Angeles Times and the Associated Press, George Holliday, 61, died Sunday at a hospital where he had been for more than a month.

The AP reported that Holliday shot the grainy video after being awoken by a traffic stop outside his home in San Fernando Valley on March 3, 1991. Holliday went outside to shoot it, catching four white officers kicking and punching King, a Black motorist.

In 1992, the officers were acquitted in the beating, which led to the city erupting in violence.

By the time the now-infamous LA Riot was over, more than 60 people were dead, and over 2,500 people were injured.