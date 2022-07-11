Members outline Jan. 6 Committee’s next steps

Two more hearings are scheduled this week for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection and President Donald Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Tuesday’s hearing will include testimony from former Oath Keepers spokesperson, Jason Van Tatenhove, CNN reported. The Justice Department has accused the Oath Keepers of bringing weapons to the Capitol on Jan. 6. Multiple members of the Oath Keepers have received some of the most serious charges stemming from the insurrection.

Tuesday’s hearing is also expected to include clips from Trump’s White House counsel Pat Cipollone's deposition. Cipollone sat with the committee on Friday. His deposition came after former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson provided revealing testimony about Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Mr. Cipollone did appear voluntarily and answer a whole variety of questions, He did not contradict the testimony of other witnesses and I think we did learn a few things which we will be rolling out in hearings to come,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren told CNN.

Rep. Stephanie Murphy told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Cipollone confirmed that he did not want anything to do with Trump’s speech in front of the White House on Jan. 6.

“We were able to get him to confirm the concerns that he did have. His reservations about some of the things that were happening. His desire not to be affiliated with, you know, some of the things,” she said.

Following Tuesday’s hearing, the Jan. 6 Committee is planning another prime-time meeting. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the panel, told ABC on Sunday that Thursday’s hearing will focus on what Trump was doing as protesters stormed the Capitol to interrupt the counting of the Electoral College.