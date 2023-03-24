Murdaugh family items offered to highest bidder

Several household items which once belonged to Alex and Maggie Murdaugh were placed up for auction on Thursday afternoon.

Once-prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to two life terms after a jury convicted him of killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul Murdaugh.

The contents of the home Alex and Maggie shared were given to Liberty Auction to sell. The auction house placed many of the items taken from the home up for sale, including a brown leather sofa and a collection of mounted skulls.

Murdaugh was convicted of killing Maggie and Paul at their South Carolina home. The two were shot to death and found near the dog kennels on the family’s 1,770-acre estate in Islandton.

Despite the high-profile nature of the Murdaugh case, Liberty Auction owner Lori Mattingly told CNN via phone that she treated cleaning out the Moselle estate “just like any other job.”

“Their things are not better or nicer than any other things that we pick up from other people’s homes,” Mattingly told CNN. “We go into a lot of very nice, expensive homes … and we’ve had much nicer things than theirs, but their things are nice.”

The auction house did not disclose the number of items it was selling from the Murdaugh property.

