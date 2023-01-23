Watch Now
NewsU.S. and the World

Actions

Astronaut becomes the first Native American woman to conduct spacewalk

Space Station
AP
This photo provided by NASA, astronauts NASA's Nicole Mann and Japan's Koichi Wakata venture out on a spacewalk at the International Space Station on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Their job was to install support struts for small solar panels launching this summer, part of a continuing effort by NASA to expand the space station's power grid. (NASA via AP)
Space Station
Nicole Mann Will Become First Native American Woman To Go To Space
Posted at 9:17 AM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 11:20:31-05

Nicole Mann became the first Native American woman to complete a spacewalk.

Mann conducted the spacewalk with Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata on Friday. They spent more than 7 hours working on a platform where solar arrays will be installed later this year, NASA said.

"The installation is part of a series of spacewalks to augment the International Space Station’s power channels with new iROSAsn" NASA stated. "Four iROSAs have been installed so far, and two more will be mounted to the platforms installed during this spacewalk in the future."

This was the 258th spacewalk at the International Space Station and the first of 2023.

Mann arrived at the International Space Station in October. She is expected to spend six months in space working aboard the microgravity lab.

Mann is a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes. She has been a NASA astronaut since June 2013, according to her official NASA biography. She is a Colonel in the Marine Corps, served as a test pilot in the F/A-18 Hornet and Super Hornet, and deployed twice on aircraft carriers to support combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan. Mann also has a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Stanford University.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV

Nicole Mann Will Become First Native American Woman To Go To Space
Report a typo

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App