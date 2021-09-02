Watch
NASA's Mars rover collects first rock sample

AP
This Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 photo made available by NASA shows the first rock sample for return to Earth, obtained by the Mars Perseverance rover. A month ago, Perseverance drilled into much softer rock, and the sample crumbled and didn't get inside the titanium tube. The rover drove a half-mile to a better sampling spot to try again. Team members analyzed data and pictures before declaring success. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU via AP)
Mars Rover
Posted at 3:43 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 17:43:10-04

The second time’s a charm for NASA’S Perseverance Mars Rover.

The rover collected its first rock sample.

"I’ve drilled into my rock target, and my team will be looking at more data and images to confirm if we were able to get and retain an intact core,” the rover tweeted.

Adam Steltzner, Perseverance rover’s chief engineer, confirmed that the sample was a success.

"We have a sample! I’ve never been more happy to see a hole in a rock," he tweeted.

In early August, the rover attempted to collect a rock sample but came up empty.

"Perseverance is currently exploring two geologic units containing Jezero Crater's deepest and most ancient layers of exposed bedrock and other intriguing geologic features," NASA said.

Perseverance's mission is to search for signs of "ancient microbial life."

