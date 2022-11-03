New federal safety rules issued for window coverings to prevent deaths

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued new rules to prevent deaths by strangulation from window covering cords.

According to the CPSC, nine children under the age of 5 die annually from becoming strangled by window-covering cords. The CPSC said children can quickly become entangled in cords longer than 8 inches.

The CPSC said non-compliant window-covering cords will be added to its substantial product hazard list.

The new rules cover both custom-made and stock window coverings, blinds, draperies and curtains with cords.

The CPSC adopted the new guidance by a 4-0 margin.

“For decades, manufacturers have known of these deaths and injuries but taken too few steps to address this hazard. The rules we adopted will force a change in the industry that will prevent these unnecessary tragedies and protect future generations,” said CPSC Chair Alexander Hoehn-Saric. “It is impossible to know exactly which babies will be saved and which parents and caregivers will not have to suffer the loss of a child – but there is no doubt there are children who will grow to adulthood and families kept whole by these rules.”