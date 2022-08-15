NM authorities link son of murder suspect to at least one Muslim victim

The son of the man arrested for the murders of Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is now also implicated in one of their deaths.

That's according to the Albuquerque Journal, which reports that 21-year-old Shaheen Syed is now in federal custody.

Court records obtained by the Journal allege that Syed possibly helped his father surveil Naeem Hussain, who was killed on Aug. 5.

Syed's father, Muhammad Atif Syed, has not been charged with Hussain's death. However, police said he is considered a primary suspect.

Muhammad Atif Syed is charged with murder in the deaths of two other Muslim men, Aftab Hussein and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain. He is also a suspect in a fourth Muslim man's death.

Police are investigating a motive for the killings.

He was arrested last week after police tracked his car and pulled him over outside of Albuquerque.