Nonprofit donates 70,000 tubes of lipstick to domestic violence victims

CLEVELAND — More than 70,000 tubes of lipstick have been shipped to 200 domestic violence shelters across all 50 states.

The lipstick comes from Find Your Fabulosity, a nonprofit organization.

Sheyrl Kurland started the organization five years ago while she was volunteering at a domestic violence shelter.

“I just kept looking at these women, and I kept thinking, how can I make these women feel like women again?” said Kurland.

That’s when she remembered something her mother said.

“Sheryl, if you want to feel better, put on a little lipstick,” Kurland said.

She decided to buy 25 tubes of lipstick and gave them away.

“It’s like I took a magic wand to the room and all the pain lifted,” said Kurland.

That was the catalyst for the nonprofit, Kurland said.

This story was first reported by Tracy Carloss on news5cleveland.com.