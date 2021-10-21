Not quite Wright: Plane faces wrong direction on new Ohio license plate

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine unveiled the new standard Ohio license plate at a news conference Thursday morning, and observant Ohioans quickly pointed out that the “Birthplace of Aviation” banner streaming from the Wright Brothers’ plane flying atop the new design is attached to the front of the aircraft, not the back.

Ohio BMV An image of the new Ohio standard license plate design.

The new “Sunrise in Ohio” design draws heavily from the state seal. At the top of the plate is an element inspired by a previous plate: an illustration of the Wright Brothers’ historic plane, which made its first flight from Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, in 1903.

Ohio BMV An enlarged image of the top of the new Ohio license plate, showing the banner streaming from the front of the Wright Flyer.

In the Wright Brothers’ design, the plane’s elevators are on the front, not the back, as they would be in future plane designs. The banner reading “Birthplace of Aviation” – recognizing Ohio as the Wright Brothers’ home state – streams out from the plane as if it was behind it but is attached to the front.

John T. Daniels/AP Orville Wright, lying at the controls on the lower wing, pilots the Wright Flyer on the first powered flight by a heavier-than-air aircraft, Dec. 17, 1903, at Kitty Hawk, N.C. In the moments before going airborne, his brother, Wilbur Wright, watching right, guided and steadied the plane as it accelerated along the starting rail at left. (AP Photo/Library of Congress, John T. Daniels)

Production for the new plate already began in mid-October at the Lebanon Correctional Facility.

Neither DeWine nor the Ohio BMV has commented yet on the aircraft’s alignment.

Stamp collectors may be reminded of one of the most famous errors in American philately — the “Inverted Jenny,” a 1918 U.S. postage stamp in which the image of a Curtiss JN-4 airplane was printed upside-down. One such stamp was sold at auction in 2016 for $1.35 million.

Kathy Willens/AP This photograph shows an "Inverted Jenny," a 1918 stamp stolen in 1955 featuring an airplane printed upside-down, that was officially handed over to the Pennsylvania-based American Philatelic Research Library during a press conference at the World Stamp Show, Thursday, June 2, 2016, in New York. The FBI turned the stamp over to the APRL's president Thursday during a press conference in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

If the Ohio design is corrected, time will tell if the “Inverted Wright Flyer” will garner such value.

Ian Cross at WEWS first reported this story.