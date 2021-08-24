NRA cancels annual meeting in Texas due to concerns over COVID

The National Rifle Associated announced Tuesday that they've canceled its annual meeting due to COVID-19 concerns.

The meeting had been set to take place in Houston from Sept. 3 through Sept. 5.

In the statement, the NRA said they decided to cancel it after analyzing data regarding the virus in Harris County.

The NRA's announcement comes after Harris County health officials announced that over 480,000 cases of COVID had been reported in their county.

According to the New York Times, Texas has seen a jump in cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

The NRA said they were mindful of its impact if they were forward with the event.

"The NRA’s top priority is ensuring the health and well-being of our members, staff, sponsors, and supporters," the NRA said in the statement. "We are mindful that NRA Annual Meeting patrons will return home to family, friends, and co-workers from all over the country, so any impacts from the virus could have broader implications."