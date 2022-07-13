NYPD: Person of interest arrested in connection to stabbings of homeless people

NEW YORK CITY — Authorities in New York City say they have arrested a person of interest concerning three stabbings that targeted homeless people.

During a press conference Wednesday, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said that 40-year-old Trayvon Murphy was taken into custody.

Sewell said a Good Samaritan contacted police on Wednesday after spotting Murphy sitting at a bus stop near St. Nicholas Park.

She added that Murphy was wearing the same shirt and distinctive neon sneakers that the suspect was seen wearing in the photos and videos the department publicly released Tuesday.

Officers also recovered a knife from the suspect.

This is the knife that was recovered from the suspect. pic.twitter.com/q8tbZbceKU — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 13, 2022

The department said that on July 5, at around 3:09 a.m., a 34-year-old male was fatally stabbed.

Police said that on July 8, at approximately 10 p.m., a 59-year-old male was lying on a bench when he was stabbed in the abdomen.

A 28-year-old male was stabbed in the abdomen at 3:30 a.m. on July 11, police said.

On 7/8/22 at 10:00 PM, at Madison Avenue and East 49 Street in @NYPDMTN, a 59-year-old male was lying on a bench when an unknown male stabbed him in the abdomen. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/Waos2b7ZOF — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 12, 2022

Police said all three victims were homeless.

The two men stabbed on July 8 and July 11 survived, police said.