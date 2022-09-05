Watch Now
NewsU.S. and the World

Actions

Obama, Adele, Eminem score Emmy wins

Barack Obama
Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Jan. 8, 2022. Obama won an Emmy Award for his work on the Netflix documentary series, "Our Great National Parks," on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Barack Obama
Posted at 8:11 AM, Sep 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-05 10:11:08-04

Former President Barack Obama is an Emmy winner.

Obama won in the "Best Narrator" category of the Creative Arts Emmys. The former president narrated the Netflix documentary series, “Our Great National Parks.”

Obama is reportedly the second president to win an Emmy.

Other notable winners from the night included Adele, Eminem, and the late Chadwick Boseman.

Adele earned an Emmy for her CBS special, "Adele: One Night Only."

Eminem earned his award for being part of the Super Bowl halftime performance, which won in the "Outstanding Variety Special" category.

Adele and Eminem are now a Tony Award away from achieving EGOT status. They've both won an Emmy, an Oscar and Grammys.

Boseman, who has also been honored with an Oscar, was posthumously awarded the Emmy for "Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance."

He played T’Challa in the animated series “What If…?”

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App