OnlyFans now says it won’t ban sexually explicit content on Oct. 1

LONDON — OnlyFans announced Wednesday that it’s reversing its decision to ban sexually explicit content on the platform at the beginning of October.

The London-based company announced last Thursday that it would "prohibit the posting of any content containing sexually explicit conduct” starting Oct. 1. However, OnlyFans says that’s not the case anymore.

"The proposed October 1, 2021 changes are no longer required due to banking partners' assurances that OnlyFans can support all genres of creators," wrote the company in a statement provided to The E.W. Scripps Company.

OnlyFans tweeted Wednesday morning that it “stands for inclusion” and will continue to provide a home for "all creators." The company also thanked “everyone for making your voices heard.”

“An official communication to creators will be emailed shortly,” the company wrote in a follow-up tweet.

The decision to ban explicit content on OnlyFans was met with criticism, mostly because that is what the platform is widely known for. People were particularly concerned for sex workers who make a living on the platform.

Originally, OnlyFans said it was implementing the ban to comply with the requests of its banking partners and payout providers. At that time, the company said it must evolve its content guidelines “to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform” and to continue hosting an inclusive community of creators and fans.

OnlyFans is a content subscription platform that was founded in 2016. On the platform, creators earn money from users who subscribe to their content.