Watch Now
NewsU.S. and the World

Actions

Pfizer touts effectiveness of COVID-19 shot in younger children

Virus Outbreak-Pfizer-Kids
Mary Altaffer/AP
A vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months through 4 years old is seen June 21, 2022, at Montefiore Medical Group in the Bronx borough of New York. New data from Pfizer and BioNTech show their tot-sized COVID-19 vaccine was 73% effective in protecting children younger than 5 as omicron spread in the spring. Vaccinations for babies, toddlers and preschoolers opened in the U.S. in June after months of delay. Pfizer's three-dose version was authorized with only preliminary effectiveness data — evidence the company updated on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Virus Outbreak-Pfizer-Kids
Posted at 11:49 AM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 13:49:36-04

Pfizer says its three-dose COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months through 4 years of age is 73.2% effective.

The company released new data from a trial involving 34 children.

Pfizer notes that the omicron variant was the dominant strain when the study was conducted.

“Building on the strong safety and immunogenicity data that led to FDA authorization of our COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months through 4 years, we are pleased to share confirmatory evidence that a full course of vaccination helps protect against symptomatic disease, particularly during a time when the Omicron BA.2 strain was predominant,” said Albert Bourla, chairman and chief executive officer of Pfizer.

The three-dose series is currently authorized for children under five years old in the U.S.

Despite proving highly effective against the virus, Pfizer said it is still working on an updated vaccine for young children.

Getting young children vaccinated remains a challenge. According to ABC News, only 4.8% of children under five years old have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App