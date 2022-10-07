Dogs euthanized after killing 2 young children and injuring their mom

Two young children are dead and their mother is recovering at a hospital in Tennessee following an attack by two dogs.

The attack happened on Thursday afternoon at a home north of Memphis.

The children, a 2-year-old girl and a 5-month-old boy, died at the scene, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

Their mother was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where she is reportedly stable.

The sheriff's office said the pit bulls were euthanized.

An investigation is underway to determine what prompted the dogs to attack the family.



TRENDING ARTICLES

