Dogs euthanized after killing 2 young children and injuring their mom

Two young children are dead and their mother is recovering at a hospital in Tennessee following an attack by two dogs.
The attack happened on Thursday afternoon at a home north of Memphis.
The children, a 2-year-old girl and a 5-month-old boy, died at the scene, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.
Their mother was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where she is reportedly stable.
The sheriff's office said the pit bulls were euthanized.
An investigation is underway to determine what prompted the dogs to attack the family.
