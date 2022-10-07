Watch Now
Dogs euthanized after killing 2 young children and injuring their mom

AP
This image provided by Shelby Sheriff's Office shows emergency vehicles at the scene of a dog attack on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 in Shelby, Tenn. Two young children were killed and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. (Shelby Sheriff's Office via AP)
Posted at 11:00 AM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07

Two young children are dead and their mother is recovering at a hospital in Tennessee following an attack by two dogs.

The attack happened on Thursday afternoon at a home north of Memphis.

The children, a 2-year-old girl and a 5-month-old boy, died at the scene, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

Their mother was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where she is reportedly stable.

The sheriff's office said the pit bulls were euthanized.

An investigation is underway to determine what prompted the dogs to attack the family.

