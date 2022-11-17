Watch Now
Police: Man dies after dancing on top of moving 18-wheeler

Ted S. Warren/AP
FILE - In this Monday, March 25, 2019, file photo, cars and trucks travel on an interstate.
Posted at 8:24 AM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 10:24:35-05

A 25-year-old man is dead after climbing onto the top of a tractor-trailer that was traveling on a Houston highway, authorities said.

Police said the man began dancing on the trailer portion of the vehicle on Monday and possibly began recording himself when the vehicle passed under a bridge.

"The male was struck and knocked off the trailer onto the freeway main lanes," police said.

Paramedics were called to attend to the man, authorities said. However, he was reportedly pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

A police spokesperson told Houston Public Media that the driver wasn't aware the man was on his 18-wheeler and didn't know how long he had been up there.

Police said the driver was questioned and released.

The identity of the man who died has not been released.

