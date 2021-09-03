Power to be restored to New Orleans by middle of next week

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Power should be restored to almost all of New Orleans by the middle of next week.

That's according to the utility company Entergy, which issued a statement Friday asking for patience in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Utility executives say more than 25,000 workers from 40 states are trying to fix 14,000 damaged poles, more than 2,200 broken transformers and more than 150 destroyed transmission structures.

President Joe Biden said two linemen died while restoring power in the state.

Ida destroyed the city’s electrical grid and left more than 1 million customers in Louisiana without power.

According to poweroutage.us, more than 150,000 people in Orleans County were still without power Friday. Across the state, more than 800,000 remained without power.

Meanwhile, sheriff's deputies from outside the city warned people returning in Ida's aftermath to come equipped like survivalists because of the lack of basic services.