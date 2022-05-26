Watch
'Goodfellas' actor Ray Liotta has died

Ray Liotta
Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Ray Liotta
Posted at 10:30 AM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 13:03:09-04

Actor Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67.

Famous for his characters in the classic Goodfellas and Field of Dreams, the actor got his start in in 1983, in The Lone Lady.

Deadline reports Liotta died in his sleep while in the Dominican Republic.

He was reportedly shooting a film on the island.

His fiancée Jacy Nittolo was traveling with him.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

Liotta leaves behind a daughter, Karsen.

