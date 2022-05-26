'Goodfellas' actor Ray Liotta has died

Actor Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67.

Famous for his characters in the classic Goodfellas and Field of Dreams, the actor got his start in in 1983, in The Lone Lady.

Deadline reports Liotta died in his sleep while in the Dominican Republic.

He was reportedly shooting a film on the island.

His fiancée Jacy Nittolo was traveling with him.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

Liotta leaves behind a daughter, Karsen.



TRENDING ARTICLES

