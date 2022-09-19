Reggaeton star Bad Bunny invites Uvalde shooting survivor to concert

A survivor of the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, is getting a new home thanks to Reggaeton rapper Bad Bunny and Major League Baseball player Carlos Correa.

Ten-year-old Mayah Zamora spent 67 days in a hospital after being injured when a gunman opened fire inside Robb Elementary School in May.

Variety and "Today" reported that Zamora has undergone more than 20 surgeries after suffering gunshot wounds to her chest, back, hands and arms.

Variety and CNN reported that one of the top priorities for Zamora's family was finding a new place to live after hearing that the shooter lived blocks away from their home.

After hearing her story, the media outlets reported that Bad Bunny invited her to his concert last week in Arlington.

He also donated funds through his Good Bunny Foundation to the Correa Family Foundation to help Zamora’s family build a new home, the media outlets reported.