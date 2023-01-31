Rep. George Santos not taking committee assignments amid calls to resign

As investigations continue over newly elected Rep. George Santos’ background, the embattled New York member of Congress said through a representative he will not immediately take his committee assignments.

"The congressman is reserving his seats on his assigned committees until he has been properly cleared of both campaign and personal financial investigations,” a Santos spokesperson told Scripps News.

Santos was assigned to two panels: the Committee on Small Business and the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology. New House Speaker Kevin McCarthy rebuffed calls from Democrats not to seat Santos.

Instead, Republicans removed Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee.

Reports in recent weeks have surfaced that Santos fabricated his background before being elected to Congress in November 2022. In response, the Nassau County GOP called on Santos to resign despite the possibility that his resignation could cause the Democrats to gain a seat in the House.

A poll released on Tuesday by Siena College indicated that 78% of constituents surveyed want him to resign. Of those asked, 75% said that Santos could not be an effective member of Congress.

Santos won his race in November by a 52-44 margin over Democrat Rob Zimmerman.