Reports: Jan. 6 committee hearing could be postponed due to Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian strengthens and approaches the Florida coast, lawmakers are making plans to possibly postpone the House select committee hearing scheduled on Wednesday hearing, according to reports.

The House panel originally had scheduled the Sept. 28 meeting to reveal new information learned since the last hearing, which was on July 21.

Bloomberg reported that over the weekend, Robin Vos, Wisconsin's assembly speaker, was subpoenaed to testify before the House committee.

The panel is reportedly interested in a July phone call where Trump is said to have urged Vos to decertify President Joe Biden's win in Wisconsin.