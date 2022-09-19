Researchers develop permanent self-administered tattoos

Getting a tattoo may soon be pain-free and take a lot less time.

Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology developed a tattoo that can be self-administered.

Microneedles are arranged on adhesive patches. Those patches can be pressed into the skin and deposit the ink.

A news release from Georgia Tech states :

Tattoos typically use large needles to puncture repeatedly into the skin to get a good image, a time-consuming and painful process. The Georgia Tech team has developed microneedles that are smaller than a grain of sand and are made of tattoo ink encased in a dissolvable matrix.



“Because the microneedles are made of tattoo ink, they deposit the ink in the skin very efficiently,” said Li, the lead author of the study.



In this way, the microneedles can be pressed into the skin just once and then dissolve, leaving the ink in the skin after a few minutes without bleeding.

“We saw this as an opportunity to leverage our work on microneedle technology to make tattoos more accessible,” said Mark Prausnitz, principal investigator. “While some people are willing to accept the pain and time required for a tattoo, we thought others might prefer a tattoo that is simply pressed onto the skin and does not hurt.”

The researchers don't believe microneedle patches will replace traditional tattooing, especially for larger pieces. However, they believe it could be an alternative for small images or letters.

“The goal isn’t to replace all tattoos, which are often works of beauty created by tattoo artists,” Prausnitz said.



