Skier dies in 'Death Canyon' at Grand Teton National Park

A skier died in the area known as Death Canyon at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, officials said.

The National Park Service says a climber saw the person fall on Sunday and called for help.

Numerous crews responded and located the 27-year-old man who had fallen while attempting to ski Apocalypse Couloir.

The man who died has been identified as Radcliff Spencer of Jackson.

First responders attempted resuscitation, but were unsuccessful due to the severity and extent of his injuries.

"Resuscitation efforts were attempted but proved unsuccessful due to the nature of injuries sustained," the Park Service said in a news release.

The skier was with four others who were airlifted out of the canyon via helicopter.

According to park officials, the snowpack is generally stable, but warn that hazards still exist in technical terrain.



TRENDING ARTICLES

