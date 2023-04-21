Sledgehammers recalled after injuring people in the face

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 2.2 million sledgehammers that can loosen prematurely and detach unexpectedly during use.

The sledgehammers are made by Stanley Black and Decker and sold under the DeWALT, Stanley and Craftsman brand names.

Stanley Black and Decker said it has received 192 reports of the sledgehammer detaching. There have been two reports of faulty sledgehammers causing injuries to the head and face.

Twenty-five various models are impacted by the recall. The recalled sledgehammers weigh between 2 pounds and 12 pounds and range between 14 inches and 36 inches in length, the CPSC said.

The DeWALT sledgehammers are yellow and black and the model number can be found on the hammerhead. The Craftsman sledgehammers are red and black and the model number can be found on the hammerhead. The Stanley sledgehammers are yellow and black and the model number can be found on the handle.

The recalled sledgehammers were sold at retailers nationwide and online from November 2013 through November 2022 for $18 to $26.

The CPSC said users should immediately stop using these sledgehammers. Those with recalled sledgehammers can go to Stanley Black and Decker’s website to request a refund.

A full list of model numbers is available on the CPSC website.

