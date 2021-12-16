'So much devastation': Wisconsin city sustains heavy damage in overnight wind storm

STANLEY, Wis. — Parts of Wisconsin, particularly Stanley, Wisconsin, were struck by wind storms that swept through the state overnight.

Photos shared by the Stanley Police Department on Facebook show several structures entirely leveled by the wind gusts, which topped out near 70 mph.

"As of 2:30 a.m., we are relieved to report that the storm that swiftly swept through the City of Stanley last evening only resulted in property damage," the police department said. "There have been no reports of any injuries to anyone as a result of this storm."

One of the photos shared by police shows a large portion of an exterior wall that was destroyed by the storms:

The police department also expressed optimism that the storm would unite Stanley.

"We are certain this storm will bring out the true definition of community as we begin to recover and move forward," the post said.

