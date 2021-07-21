Taco Bell says it's experiencing a national ingredient shortage

For the past year and a half, supply chains across the world have been disrupted by mandated shutdowns and worker shortages, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest victim of supply chain disruption? Taco Bell.

According to a banner alert seen Wednesday on its website, the fast food giant is currently experiencing a "national ingredient shortage."

"Sorry if we can't feed your current crave," the banner reads. "Due to national ingredient shortages and delivery delays, we may be out of some items."

It's unclear which items have been limited due to the shortage, and Taco Bell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Taco Bell

However, according to social media posts curated by the blog Eat This, Not That!, customers have reported that their local restaurants are experiencing shortages in chicken, beef, hot sauce and specialty items like the "Naked Chicken Chalupa."

for anyone craving taco bell tonight, i’ll save you the drive, they don’t have chicken or beef, national shortage or something. i just ate black beans in a hard shell. was not worth it — jenna (@jenuhh124) July 12, 2021

Taco bell has a “district wide shortage” of hot sauce…times are tough — Deendo (@deendomusic) July 16, 2021

The chicken shortage has gone too far…. @tacobell is out of the Naked Chicken Chalupa 😭 — Alyssa🚀☀️ (@alyssa_mireya) July 12, 2021

In a statement to CBS News, Taco Bell attributed the shortages to "transportation delays happening throughout most of the industry."

CNN reports that Taco Bell is just the latest fast food chain to experience supply chain issues. The outlet reports that Chick-fila-A is limiting the number of sauce packets it hands out, and Starbucks has apologized to customers for shortages in oat milk.