Teenager arrested following shooting at Maryland high school

Posted at 5:01 PM, Jan 21, 2022
A 17-year-old was taken into custody after a shooting at Magruder High School in Rockville, Maryland on Friday.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, the shooting occurred just before 1 p.m.

The injured student was taken to a local hospital and was listed in serious condition.

The school was placed on lockdown following the shooting.

The suspect was found about two hours later, police said. A handgun was also recovered, according to authorities.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

As of Friday evening, the lockdown was lifted and students were dismissed from school.

