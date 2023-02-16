Tesla recalls more than 300K vehicles due to self-driving software issues

Tesla is recalling more than 300,000 vehicles that are equipped with Full Self-Driving Beta software.

The recall includes certain 2016-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles as well as 2017-2023 Model 3 and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles.

According to documents filed with the National Transporation Safety Board, the beta system "may allow the vehicle to act unsafe around intersections."

Examples specifically cited include traveling straight through an intersection while in a turn-only lane and going through an intersection during a steady yellow light "without due caution." The vehicles may also not recognize changes to posted speed limits.

Tesla says it has received 18 warranty claims that may be related to the software. The company notes that it's not aware of any injuries or deaths related to the software issues.

The automaker plans to release an over-the-air software update to address the problem.