Texas rattlesnake handler dies from snake bite

Eric Gay/AP
A member of the Sweetwater Jaycees uses his boot to control the movement of a rattlesnake at the Texas Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Austin, Texas. The group was at the capitol to promote their annual rattlesnake round-up. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Posted at 10:25 AM, May 02, 2022
FREER, Texas — A rattlesnake handler is dead after he was bitten during a snake showcase festival in Texas.

Eugene De Leon Sr was bitten on the shoulder, while he was handling snakes in front of a crowd, KIII-TV reports.

The snake handler was taken by helicopter to a hospital where he later died.

De Leon reportedly had more than 20 years of experience handling snakes.

According to the Freer Chamber of Commerce, where the Rattlesnake Roundup took place, De Leon speared on wildlife television shows and helped residents remove snakes from their property.

