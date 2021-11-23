These restaurant chains will be open on Thanksgiving, with hours varying for some

Although Thanksgiving is typically a day for chowing down on turkey with loved ones, some may want to forgo the feast and eat out instead.

For those people, there are several national restaurant chains that will be open on Thanksgiving Day this year. Though, many chains say their hours vary by location, so you may want to reach out to the restaurant near you before you head there.

Below is a list of restaurants that are at least partially open on Thanksgiving:

Applebee’s

Select Applebee’s restaurants will be open nationwide on Thanksgiving. The chain is advising customers to contact their local Applebee’s for specific holiday hours because each restaurant is independently owned and operated, so hours may vary.

Arby’s

Some Arby’s may be operating on Thanksgiving, but the restaurant says holiday openings and hours vary by location. A spokesperson said, “We’re encouraging customers to reach out to their local operators to learn more.”

Bob Evans

Bob Evans says it’s open every Thanksgiving to serve “comforting and classic holiday meals.” They offer Thanksgiving meals in a variety of servings, from a single plate to a feast that serves up to 10 people.

Boston Market

Boston Market is another restaurant that offers Thanksgiving meals. The chain says it’s open on Thanksgiving Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at all locations.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings says “some” of its sports bars will be open on Thanksgiving this year. To confirm if your location is operating, you can visit buffalowildwings.com and enter your zip code in the upper right-hand corner where it says “find my Buffalo Wild Wings.”

Hardees/Carl’s Jr.

Hardee’s says its company locations are open through lunch on Thanksgiving, but as for its franchised locations, it’s up to the operator. All company-owned Carl’s Jr. locations are set to be open on Thanksgiving.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is open during regular business hours on Thanksgiving Day, and it serves traditional holiday meals beginning at 11 a.m. They offer meals of different sizes for large or small celebrations.

Denny’s

Denny’s is open on Thanksgiving Day and is offering a turkey and dressing dinner pack that can be ordered until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24. Those orders can be picked up through Thanksgiving.

Domino’s

Some Domino’s locations will be open and some will not because the stores are owned by independent local franchisees, which set their own hours for their locations. Customers are advised to check with their local stores.

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão says it will be open on Thanksgiving from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

IHOP

IHOP will be open on Thanksgiving Day this year, but guests should check with their local restaurant as hours will vary by location.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box says that, generally, all of its corporate stores remain open on Thanksgiving, but select franchise locations may be closed.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s says most of its locations are open on holidays like Thanksgiving, but hours vary by location. Consumers can use this store locator tool to confirm.

Ruth’s Chris

The Ruth’s Chris website says the restaurant offers Thanksgiving options whether customers are dining in at a location or celebrating at home.

Waffle House

Waffle House says its restaurants are traditionally open 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year, including all holidays. However, a few of its locations currently operate on a less than 24 hour bases because of the pandemic. A spokesperson said: “We strongly encourage customers to check with their local Waffle House for any variations in hours.”

Wendy’s

Wendy’s says many of its locations will be open on Thanksgiving, but store hours may vary depending on location. To find out when the Wendy’s nearest you will be open on Thanksgiving, you can check their website here.

Whataburger

Whataburger says its restaurants will be open during regular hours on Thanksgiving.

Editor's note: We have reached out to several other restaurants about their Thanksgiving operations and we're waiting to hear back. This story will be continually updated as the businesses respond.