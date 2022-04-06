A 2-year-old boy shot and killed a 4-year-old girl inside a car in Pennsylvania, authorities said.

According to the Chester Police Department, the boy was handling the gun in a parked car at a gas station when it went off.

The children's father was reportedly filling up the vehicle with gas at the time.

Police said the 4-year-old was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the two children were siblings.

In a statement to the publication, the Delaware County District Attorney said he was "heartbroken" by the incident, which is under investigation.

According to Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit group that advocates for gun control measures, there have been 51 unintentional shootings by children in 2022. They have resulted in 17 deaths and 38 injuries, the organization says.



