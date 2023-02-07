U.S. Senator Steve Daines briefly suspended from Twitter

The Twitter account of U.S. Senator Steve Daines of Montana was briefly suspended because it violated the "Twitter Media Policy," according to the social media site.

A message about the violation linked to the social platform's "sensitive media policy."

Daines, the chairman of the Senate Republican campaign arm, had parts of his profile made unavailable, including his background photo, by Tuesday morning.

As The Hill noted, a list of his Twitter posts going back to at least Friday were made unavailable with a statement that read, “@SteveDaines’s account is temporarily unavailable because it violates the Twitter Media Policy.”

Twitter's sensitive media policy says that a users are not allowed to publish media that is graphic or adult in nature on their profile images and other places on the site.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) spokesman Philip Letsou said in a statement, “This is insane. Twitter should immediately reverse this suspension."

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, soon posted : "This is being fixed. Policy against showing blood in profile pic is being amended to 'clearly showing blood without clicking on the profile pic.' The intent is to avoid people being forced to see gruesome profile pics."

At 11:39 a.m. on Tuesday, Daines' account was re-instated; he posted "I’m free! Thanks, @elonmusk" - which was accompanied by a tweet from fellow U.S. Senator Ted Cruz that featured a doctored photo of Daines in a mugshot holding the photo.

Daines said in a news release:

I am grateful Elon Musk reached out to me to resolve this issue and am glad that he recognizes that free speech is a bedrock of our country, and acted quickly to reinstate my Twitter account after being made aware of its suspension. The initial ban over the profile photo of my wife and me after a successful Montana antelope hunt was disappointing given the fact that it is no different than photos Montanans share on social media every day. It’s our Montana way of life and we are proud of it. I am glad Elon Musk recognizes this. The rest of the country benefits from the acceptance of diverse thoughts and values, including Montana values.”

