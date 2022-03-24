Watch
UFC star Conor McGregor reportedly arrested in Ireland

John Locher/AP
Conor McGregor prepare to fight Dustin Poirier in a UFC 264 lightweight mixed martial arts bout Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 9:55 AM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 11:55:54-04

Conor McGregor was arrested in Ireland for "alleged road traffic violations," according to ESPN.

According to the Irish Independent, police accused McGregor of driving dangerously in west Dublin and seized his Bentley.

In a statement to the Irish Independent, police said McGregor passed the "drug and alcohol tests taken at the station.”

McGregor is no stranger to run-ins with the law.

He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after throwing a dolly at a bus in 2018, prior to one of his fights.

ESPN reports that he also pleaded guilty in a 2019 case after punching a man at a Dublin bar.

McGregor hasn't fought since July. He lost to Dustin Poirier after fracturing his leg.

