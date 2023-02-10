Valentine's Day shoppers expected to spend less this year, survey finds

Each year the approach of Valentine's Day brings the products that consumers are expected to buy to celebrate the holiday that is meant to be about love.

Those items that lovers buy don't come cheap, and this year they're expected to be even more expensive with consumer items still being hit with inflationary increases.

A dozen roses can cost $50, $60 or $70 at many florists. And with delivery costs, roses can now cost over $100.

RELATED: How to save on Valentine's flowers, as inflation hits roses hard

A recent Retail Me Not survey conducted between Feb. 1 and Feb. 6 this year, with the help of Ziff Media Group, found that 32% of Valentine's Day shoppers will wait until the week of Valentine's Day to buy gifts.

The survey found that Americans appear to plan on spending an average of $80 per person on Valentine's Day items, according to the survey respondents.

The same group took a survey last year and found in their methodology that Americans planned to spend $163 on Valentine's Day in 2021 making this year's average about half of what it was in the previous year.

The classic gifts were still found to be the most popular including a nice dinner, Valentine's Day cards and chocolates.

Other lovers celebrating planned to buy more experiences like concerts and massages.