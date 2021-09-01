Walmart plans to hire 20,000 new employees

Walmart plans to to hire 20,000 new employees.

They are hiring to fill positions at distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and transportation offices.

The company said the positions are permanent roles and are offered both full and part-time with an average of $20.37 per hour.

Next week, the company will host special hiring events to “attract the best and brightest candidates in all our supply chain locations.”

The company also offers free college tuition for full and part-time positions.

Walmart also announced that new hires are eligible for a $150 cash bonus for getting a COVID vaccination.

New employees who get vaccinated before October 4 or are already vaccinated before being hired are eligible for the bonus.