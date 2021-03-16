Whitefish named friendliest city in America by Expedia travelers

If you are looking for the friendliest city in America, you'll find it in Montana.
The town that took top honors as the friendliest city in the United States was Whitefish, which Expedia travelers ranked.
The town is a gateway to Glacier National Park, so the town is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts.
This year's theme was nature, as many people took to the outdoors amid the coronavirus pandemic as travelers looked for socially distanced options.
Here is the Top 10:
- Whitefish, Montana A gateway to Glacier National Park, outdoor enthusiasts will love the outdoorsy delights this Montana town offers
- Sister Bay, Wisconsin This charming small town is fit for boaters and fisherman alike
- Manitou Springs, Colorado Art lovers will enjoy the galleries, restaurants and boutiques in Manitou Springs, and can even spring for a hot air balloon ride
- Easton, Maryland Relax at a quaint, small-town Inn
- Lihue, Hawaii Nothing beats a picturesque town amid sweeping, green valleys, with excellent views of the Pacific Ocean
- Sierra Vista, Arizona A sunny escape, this southeastern Arizona city is considered the Hummingbird Capital of the U.S.
- Kennebunkport, Maine It's that coastal town beach escape you've always dreamed of
- Chincoteague, Virginia Book your island getaway to explore beaches and see wild Chincoteague ponies
- Ogunquit, Maine Explore Maine's southern coast, rife with sandy beaches and grassy dunes
- Provincetown, Massachusetts Ease your mind in a boutique hotel located on the Northern tip of Cape Cod