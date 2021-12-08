Woman dies after car plunges into Niagara River, police say

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Authorities in New York say a woman has died after her car plunged into the Niagara River on Wednesday.

According to the Associated Press, a diver for the U.S. Coast Guard was lowered from a helicopter to rescue the woman, who was in her 60s and lived in the area.

Police said due to the location of the vehicle the New York State Police Swift Water team was unable to make a recovery which led to the response of the U.S. Coast Guard.

According to police, the vehicle entered the river sometime around noon between the pedestrian and vehicle bridges toward the brink of the American Falls.

The investigation into how the car entered the river is ongoing.

No other occupants were in the vehicle.

State police will work with other partners to determine the safest way to remove the vehicle from the river.

The AP reported that the woman's name was not released pending notification of her relatives.

Anthony Reyes at WKBW first reported this story.