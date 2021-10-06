Park officials said a Washington woman suffered thermal burns when she went into a hot spring at Yellowstone National Park to rescue her dog.

Officials said in a news release that the woman suffered burns from her shoulders to her feet while visiting the park Monday.

Park officials said the 20-year-old woman and her father were visiting the park and got out of their vehicle to look around, and that's when their dog got out and jumped into Maiden's Grave Spring near the Firehole River.

Officials said her father pulled her out and drove the party to West Yellowstone.

Park rangers and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District provided initial care to the woman at West Yellowstone. She was then taken to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Park officials said on Wednesday that the dog passed away.

This is the second woman to be burned in recent weeks; in September, a park concessions employee suffered second-and third-degree burns to 5% of her body near Old Faithful Geyser.

The Yellowstone National Park website provides the following information about safety around thermal features:

Always walk on boardwalks and designated trails. Keep children close and do not let them run on boardwalks.

Do not touch thermal features or runoff.

Swimming or soaking in hot springs is prohibited. More than 20 people have died from burns in Yellowstone’s hot springs.

Pets are prohibited in thermal areas.

Do not throw objects into hot springs or other hydrothermal features.

Toxic gases may accumulate to dangerous levels in some hydrothermal areas. If you begin to feel sick while exploring geyser basins, leave the area immediately.

We will update you if we get more information.

