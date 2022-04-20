World's biggest carnival, Rio Carnival, is back

RIO DE JANEIRO — The Rio Carnival festival is back.

It is considered the biggest carnival in the world.

Two million people a day are expected to show up.

This year, however, street parties won’t be running wild through Rio de Janeiro, the Associated Press reported.

The local government refused to authorize the parties, citing a lack of sufficient time to prepare.

But some organizers said that won't deter them from coming out, adding that it'll be part party, part protest.

Last year, the festival was canceled for the first time in a century due to the coronavirus pandemic, the news outlet reported.

The festival runs through April 30.