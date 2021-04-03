Neighborhood Pantry Project is hosting an Easter Scavenger Hunt

HELENA — If you made plans to head to the Capitol building for their annual Easter Egg Hunt, please be aware the event will not happen.

The group that hosts the event, the Helena Fraternal Order of Eagles, announced in an email that they are no longer hosting the annual Capitol Easter Egg Hunt. They stated they had to close their doors for good due to the effects of the COVID-19 shutdown.

However, the Neighborhood Pantry Project will host a Downtown Helena Scavenger Hunt and Egg-Stravaganza. The first clue will be made available Sunday, April 4th, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Holter Museum of Art. No registration is required, simply arrive at the Holter.

About 2,000 eggs will be scattered across North Last Chance Gulch during the scavenger hunt. The hunt ends with egg crafts at the museum.

The Neighborhood Pantry Project says this event provides exposure to their organization while providing fun.

“Our organization is a community sharing network. We thought this was a really great opportunity for individuals or families to come out and kind of see what we are about in a safe way, while being able to enjoy the nice springtime weather downtown and take a walk with your family and enjoy some Easter fun," says Jessica Eller, the Executive Director of the project.

The Neighborhood Pantry Project will have donation boxes at each clue station if you wish to leave any food items for the project.

