New details about woman reported missing in Glacier National Park

GREAT FALLS — Glacier National Park is asking for the public’s help in locating Jennifer (Jenn) Coleman of Richmond, Virginia.

Coleman is believed to have been hiking around Logan Pass on August 30 or August 31. Glacier National Park spokesperson Gina Kerzman tells MTN News that park rangers found her car in the Logan Pass parking lot, but they are not sure where Coleman went hiking.

According to The Aware Foundation of Virginia, Coleman's belongings were found at a campsite and her vehicle was found in the parking area for the Highline Trail.

The foundation also said: "Jennifer had planned on checking out of the campsite the next day. The boarding facility contacted family to let them know that her dogs were not picked up at the designated time."

The Aware Foundation also said that Coleman was last heard from via text on August 30 at around 11:57 a.m. from Highline Trail/Logan Pass to Granite Park Chalet.

She was reportedly wearing a white Garmin-branded GPS watch, which is synced to her phone, but her phone is dead.

She is 5’6” tall with blond, shoulder-length hair, and blue eyes. She may be wearing a tank top, spandex pants, sunglasses, brown slip-on two-toned boots, a turquoise and pink flower scarf, and a dark-colored daypack.

Glacier National Park said in a news release on Friday: "An extended team of ground searchers will continue searching today in cooperation with Flathead County Search and Rescue, Two Bear Air Rescue, Flathead County Sherriff’s Department, and the Flathead National Forest."

If you saw Coleman in Glacier National Park, please call the Glacier National Park tip line at 406-888-7077.